RCMP act quickly after RV brazenly stolen from Qualicum Beach property

A recreational vehicle brazenly stolen Wednesday from a Qualicum Beach property was found by police approximately three hours later.
Sgt. Stephen Rose of the Oceanside RCMP confirmed to the PQB News that police were informed of the theft of a 26-foot RV at approximately 6:20 a.m. on April 21.
Rose advised that police attended the property on Hoylake Road and made extensive patrols in the area.
Approximately three hours later at 9:30 a.m., police were able to locate the vehicle at a residence on Chatsworth Road in Whiskey Creek.
“A 28-year-old male was arrested for theft of a motor vehicle. The man was also arrested on an outstanding warrant that had been issued on April 20. That warrant was for theft of a motor vehicle and breach of probation,” wrote Rose in an email to PQB News.
The suspect will remain in police custody and is scheduled to appear in Nanaimo provincial court on April 22.
