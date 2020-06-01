RCMP: 93% of inspected boats on Kootenay Lake don’t have safety equipment

Weekend inspections found a high number of boats that don't comply with national regulations

Nelson RCMP say nearly all boats inspected on Kootenay Lake this week didn’t have the necessary safety equipment. Photo: Don Bodger

The Nelson RCMP says local sailors aren’t floating safely on Kootenay Lake.

In a statement released Monday, RCMP say weekend inspections found 93 per cent of boats did not have necessary safety equipment.

“The Nelson RCMP were very disappointed in the number of boaters that did not have personal floatation devices with them.”

RCMP added a $250 fine per missing item is possible for not complying with Canada Shipping Act Regulations. Standup paddleboarders, kayak and canoe paddlers are also expected to have safety equipment.

Transport Canada’s Safe Boating Guide can be read online at https://www.tc.gc.ca/media/documents/marinesafety/TP-511e.pdf.

Nelson Star