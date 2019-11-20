RBC donates to animal rescue

Will go toward much-needed vet bills for rescued animals

Hemlock the dog and her owner, Rowen Borneman, Maddy’s Paws and Claws owner Maddy Capostinksy, Rachael Elliot, RBC branch manager, and Tamera Thorpe, RBC client advisor pose for a photo during RBC’s donation to Maddy’s Paws and Claws Rescue on Nov. 14. Photo by Jaime Polmateer

RBC Royal Bank in Clearwater donated proceeds from its community book sale to Maddy’s Paws and Claws Rescue, which will go toward much-needed vet bills for the rescued critters.

During the year RBC has a book sale at the Clearwater branch to benefit local charities and causes, and over the months of September and October the bank brought in $225 for the animal rescue.

“(It feels) fantastic — it’s really nice to see people who do care about the animals in the community and that there’s so much support out there. I’m very thankful for RBC for doing this,” said Maddy Capostinksy, owner of Maddy’s Paws and Claws.

“This will help a lot toward cat neuters, medicine, deworming, vaccines and anything else like that.”

https://www.clearwatertimes.com/news/the-tale-of-bumper-the-cat/

Capostinsky added that ideally she’d like to help eliminate the feral cat colonies in the area and she believes Clearwater is headed in the right direction in terms of accomplishing that goal.

Anyone who wants help animals in need can donate to Maddy’s Paws and Claws Rescue by sending e-transfers to maddysrescue@hotmail.com

newsroom@clearwatertimes.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter