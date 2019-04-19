Rats available for adoption in Vancouver

Rat available for adoption in North Vancouver. (Petfinder)

In a social media post the City of Vancouver says you can adopt a rat for $5.

Have you ever considered adopting a pet rat?

In a social media post on Thursday the City of Vancouver said you can adopt a furry rodent from the animal shelter for $5.

“They’re clean, social and super smart,” the post on Instagram said. “They can also be trained to use a ‘rat toilet’ and respond to commands.”

There are more than 25 rats available for adoption in Metro Vancouver, according to Petfinder.com, an online database of animals looking for a home.

