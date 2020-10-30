Rash of vehicle break-ins in Saanich prompt police reminder to lock-up, take precautions

At least seven vehicles broken into overnight on Oct. 29

A rash of overnight vehicle break-ins near Claremont Avenue on Oct. 29 have prompted police to issue a reminder to lock up and take precautions to discourage thieves. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Several vehicles were reportedly broken into near Claremont Avenue sometime between Oct. 29 and 30 and Saanich police are reminding residents to take precautions to protect their vehicles.

“We had at least seven vehicles that we know of entered overnight,” said Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich Police Department.

He noted that many items were reported stolen from the vehicles – all of which appeared to be unlocked as there was no damage to the exteriors.

The rash of vehicle break-ins is “a great reminder to everyone to practice the 9 p.m. routine,” Anastasiades said.

Police recommend turning porch and exterior lights on, removing all valuables from vehicles and locking up after dark. The 9 p.m. routine helps to create a habit of securing vehicles and taking precautions at the same time every night to deter thieves.

