Rare car parts expected for sale at Langley’s Cruise-In swap meet and car corral

Car enthusiasts looking to score rare parts or buy and sell a classic car are expected to cruise in on Sunday to take in the Langley Good Times Cruise-In swap meet and car corral.

The annual charity event will feature up to 100 vendors and 150 cars drawing nearly 6,000 guests, according to Lori Watts, former Cruise-In board member turned volunteer.

“Some parts are very difficult to get and these guys clean out their garages and then all of a sudden they’re all out there on the market,” said Watts.

Organizers have a tough time keeping track of the number of cars that have sold in past years, but said the car corral has ts always been a success.

“Lots of cars sell on that weekend because its really the last big weekend of the summer,” said Watts. “Some people are wanting to get rid of their cars and people are wanting to buy cars to work on over the winter.”

A few booths at the event will also have antiques for sale, according to Watts, which in the past have included sewing machines and dishes, but majority of the booths will feature car parts.

“It’s a really laid back day, we try to keep it as simple as possible,” said Watts.

The event will have also have a live DJ and a food vendor offering refreshments and light snacks.

Admission is $2 per guest and $20 to rent a vendor stall or corral.

All proceeds gathered will be donated to the Cruise-In’s charities of choice. They are the Langley Community Support Groups Society, an organization that offers support to people recovering from strokes, and the Valley Therapeutic Equestrian Association, which provides therapeutic horseback riding and treatments for children and adults with developmental disabilities.

The site will be open to vendors and sellers starting at 6 a.m. for set-up. Pre-registration is not required.

The swap meet and car corral will take place rain or shine on Sunday, Sept. 8 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the vacant mall parking lot at 3100 272nd St. – same site as last year.

“Once they do tear [the former mall] down, which I imagine is probably going to be this year – then we’re going to change locations,” said Watts. “I don’t think nothings going to happen in the next two weeks.”

