Raptors Rescue Society to receive $387,350 from province

Funding to be used for new Education Centre

The Raptors Rescue Society on Herd Road will receive $387,350 from the province to help construct its planned Education Centre.

The funding is coming through B.C.’s Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program which is providing $100 million in one-time infrastructure grants for impactful projects across B.C.

The projects are intended to improve community economic resilience, develop tourism infrastructure, support unique heritage infrastructure, and support economic recovery for rural communities.

The funding is part of BC’s $10 billion COVID-19 response to support people, businesses, communities, and critical services, and build a strong economic recovery that works for everyone.

The Raptors Rescue Society is a non-profit wildlife rehabilitation centre in the Cowichan Valley that rescues, rehabilitates and releases wild raptors and other birds from all over lower Vancouver Island.

The society’s new Education Centre will include an indoor greenhouse flying space, wildlife gardens, aviaries, washroom facilities, parking facilities and an outdoor admissions area.

Doug Routley, MLA for Nanaimo-North Cowichan, said the funding for the Education Centre will help the community recover more quickly from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our government is investing in tourism infrastructure that will support people right now and contribute to long-term economic resiliency,” said Routley.

“This funding will provide the Raptors Rescue Society the resources to construct an Education Centre so they can provide people with hands-on education opportunities and improve conditions for the animals in their care.”

Cowichan Valley Citizen