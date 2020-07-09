Ranger Station Art Gallery plans weekend reopening

Patti Turner hanging up some student art in the Ranger Station Gallery. (Grace Kennedy/The Observer)

The arts are on their way back to the Fraser Valley.

The Kent Harrison Arts Council recently announced reopening plans for the Ranger Station Art Gallery in Harrison Hot Springs. The opening exhibit will feature the works of Ava P. Christl, titled The Skeena Paintings.

Show dates will run from July 11 to August 23, weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and weekends and holidays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

COVID-19 protocols will be in place for everyone’s safety.

Ava Christl is the current Kent Harrison Arts Council artist in residence and has been since September 2019. Born in Duncan, Christl lived in Whitehorse, Yukon for 20 years, where she began her art career. Her work has been featured throughout northern and western Canada and is in private collections across the continent. Christl has also taught drawing and painting in varied capacities and sat on the board of the Yukon Arts Centre.

