Ranchero Elementary student reports being followed by suspicious driver

Parents of Ranchero Elementary students have been notified of an incident in which a suspicious driver was reportedly following one of the school’s students. (Google maps photo)

What has been described as a “concerning interaction” between an adult and a Ranchero Elementary student has been reported to Salmon Arm RCMP.

On Oct. 30, at 2:45 p.m. a Ranchero Elementary student was walking home from her bus stop at the beginning of Mallory Road, near Deep Creek Road, when she noticed she was being followed.

In a letter to parents, Ranchero Elementary principal Doug Cumming says a white male, possibly bald, in a newer model black Ford truck, drove up beside the student and followed her. The student hid from the driver who drove up and down the road several more times.

Cumming said the student immediately reported the incident to her family and the school was notified.

Read more: Ranchero parents say loss of school bus limiting options for kids

Read more: Paralympic champion Natalie Wilkie delivers speech to Ranchero students

“I have contacted the RCMP about this incident and have asked the family to do the same,” wrote Cumming.

In a statement released by the elementary school the same day, parents and students were encouraged to report any and all incidents of a similar nature or involving the man described.

@CameronJHTCameron.thomson@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.