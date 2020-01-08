Rally to be held in Kelowna in solidarity with B.C. First Nation against Coastal GasLink project

Rally will be held outside Kelowna Law Courts on Saturday at 1 p.m.

A rally will be held outside of Kelowna Law Courts on Jan. 11 at 1 p.m. in solidarity with members of Wet’suwet’en Nation who are against the Coastal GasLink project being built on their traditional territory in northwestern B.C.

While the 670 kilometre pipeline project would help transport liquefied natural gas from Dawson Creek to Kitimat, the project has received criticism from the First Nation’s hereditary chiefs.

Last year on Dec. 31, the B.C. Supreme court granted a temporary injunction to allow Coastal GasLink to temporary access a work site on Wet’suwet’en territory. After the decision, First Nation Chiefs decided to exercise Wet’suwet’en law and asked the workers to leave.

READ MORE: Coastal GasLink stops work on section of pipeline route

Ana Ciocoiu, one of the organizers working with the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Centre, which will be holding the rally, said the goal of the event is get more people talking about the issue.

“The rally is standing in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en people,” said Ciocoiu.

“A lot of people don’t know this is happening. We can’t turn the government’s decision from protesting, but we can raise awareness by holding the rally.”

Ciocoiu said drummers from the friendship centre will be at the rally. The rally will also have an open mic for people to voice their concerns.

For more information on the rally, you can visit the organizer’s Facebook page.

@connortrembleyconnor.trembley@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.