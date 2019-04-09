A small contingent braved the wind and rain Saturday to take part in a Courtenay rally in support of the Forest March BC provincial day of action. The local rally began at the courthouse lawn and proceeded to MLA Ronna-Rae Leonard's office on Fifth Street. Photo by Alex Clarke

Rally for our forests

A small contingent braved the wind and rain Saturday to take part in a Courtenay rally in support of the Forest March BC provincial day of action. The local rally began at the courthouse lawn and proceeded to MLA Ronna-Rae Leonard's office on Fifth Street. Photo by Alex Clarke