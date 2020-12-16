Rally for Love fundraiser brings in more than $2,000 for Chilliwack Community Cupboard

Phil Dacre (left) and Lana Guthrie started a two-person Rally for Love fundraising committee and raised more than $2,000 for Chilliwack Community Cupboard. (Submitted photo)

Chilliwack’s Lana Guthrie and Phil Dacre are proof that two people with big dreams can make a difference.

The Chilliwack Community Cupboard is benefiting from their vision, taking in more than $2,000 in food and toys that will go towards the non-profit’s holiday hampers.

Guthrie and Dacre, both members of the Chilliwack Tennis Society, started a two-person fundraising committee this summer, calling it ‘Rally for Love.’

“The two of us have been meeting and fundraising for causes in our community, based on the idea that small things and small groups can make the biggest impact,” Guthrie explained. “This summer we raised over $2000 for a family in our community that suffered a tragic loss, and we wanted to carry this on. So, we decided to do a toy drive for Christmas in support of the Chilliwack Community Cupboard.”

RELATED: The Christmas list – where and how to give, receive in Chilliwack

The Chilliwack Community Cupboard is a local, non-profit organization that provides food, clothing, and basic necessities to Chilliwack families housing children under 19 years of age. The group rents space in a church basement, and is open one day a week. Families can stop by to “shop” for needed items, free of charge.

Guthrie said she started with a Facebook post to friends and family and members of the local tennis scene, and she was blown away when toys and financial contributions started pouring in.

We received many donations, but namely a generous donation from our partner, Alair Homes Chilliwack,” she said. “We feel humbled and honoured that we are able to coordinate this and pass it off to families in need this Christmas.”

RELATED: Chilliwack Community Cupboard saved by UFV offer

Guthrie said they were able to make their fundraising haul go a long way by shopping smart.

On Wednesday (Dec. 16) they planned to surprise the Chilliwack Community Cupboard folks working at the donation centre.

“They will be receiving non perishable food items, as well as gifts for 15-plus children,” Guthrie said. “We are only two people, but the amount of food that we could purchase and the number of gifts that we could buy being smart shoppers is no small feat. We really do love doing small things with great love.”

Donations of dry goods, clothing and monetary support are greatly appreciated to keep the Chilliwack Community Cupboard up and running.

Get more info at facebook.com/ChilliwackCommunityCupboard

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: eric.welsh@theprogress.com

Chilliwack Progress