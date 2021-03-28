Rally against anti-Asian racism set for Sunday

It'll be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the B.C. Legislature, attendees asked to mask-up and distance

Demonstrators are set to rally against anti-Asian racism outside the B.C. legislature from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday as Stop Asian Hate events take place across the country.

People are gathering at demonstrations across North America this weekend as calls to address hate and violence against the Asian community have intensified since the March 16 Atlanta-area spa shootings —where six women of Asian descent were among the eight people killed.

A media release for the Victoria rally said COVID-19 is fueling a rise in anti-Asian violence in Canada.

“If we want a peaceful community that embodies inclusivity and respect we must very publicly say no to discrimination and hate against anyone,” the release said.

The rally will take place on the legislature’s front lawn and attendees are asked to wear a mask and stay safely distanced.

In a statement on Sunday, British Columbia’s parliamentary secretary for anti-racism initiatives said the province remembers the Atlanta shooting victims and recognized Canada isn’t immune to anti-Asian racism.

“The Asian Canadian community has demonstrated inspiring resiliency. The strength and spirit of our communities will not be diminished,” said Rachna Singh. “We must speak out against racism when we see it, as uncomfortable as it is.”

Singh said racism leaves a lasting impact that hurts physically and mentally. She said the government will commit to stand with Asian Canadians, against racism.

“We will not let senseless and illogical hatred, based on the colour of our skin, intimidate or make us feel like we are less than others.”

