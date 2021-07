North Island College’s Comox Valley campus has officially raised its pride flag this week. The flag will fly on the main pole by the bus loop for a week in conjunction with Pride Society Week. Photo by Erin Haluschak

North Island College’s Comox Valley campus has officially raised its pride flag this week.

As part of the annual Pride Society Week, the college will display the flag on its main pole by the bus loop from Monday until Friday.

NIC’s campuses each display the pride flag at different times throughout the year.

photos@comoxvalleyrecord.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comox Valley Record