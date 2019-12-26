Raising money for mental health services in Trail through yoga

"This cause directly helps some of our most vulnerable people in our community," says Trail RCMP.

The Trail and Greater District RCMP is raising awareness for mental health and addiction issues this Christmas season by highlighting the upcoming Nadi Tree Annual Christmas Mental Health Fundraiser for Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH).

“This is one of many mental health and addictions initiatives supported by the local RCMP,” says Sgt. Mike Wicentowich. “Police officers regularly work with clients who suffer from mental health and addictions issues. Supporting a cause such as this promotes good mental health and addiction free lifestyle within our community where thousands live, work, and play,” he said.

“Yoga has shown to help promote good physical and mental health, and is an important part of the lives of many people who provide support service to the community.”

The Nadi Tree is raising money to purchase bolsters, blocks, and props for the Daly Pavilion, a department in KBRH that provides treatment for adults with mental illness.

The Nadi Tree is making a $0.50 donation for every visit in the month of December and will donate all proceedings from classes that occur between Dec. 22 and Dec. 28.

If you wish to attend a class between these dates and support this good cause, a minimum $10 donation is requested.

“Additionally, you can donate bolsters, blocks, and props directly to the Nadi Tree to support their cause,” Wicentowich shared.



