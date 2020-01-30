Rainfall warning issued for Parksville Qualicum Beach

Environment Canada says 60 milimeters of rain expected by Saturday

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for the area of Parksville Qualicum Beach, calling for 60 millimetres of rain by Saturday Feb. 1. (News file photo)

A rainfall warning is in effect for Parksville Qualicum Beach, from Nanoose Bay up to Fanny Bay.

Environment Canada put out a statement on Thursday (Jan. 30) warning of heavy rain beginning overnight.

Rainfall from an an intense low pressure system with subtropical moisture is expected to intensify on Friday, Jan. 31, then ease around mid-day on Saturday as the system leaves the area.

A total of 60 millimeters of rain is expected to fall in the region by Saturday Feb. 1.

READ MORE: St.Anne’s Church offers temporary solution to cold-weather shelter issue

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible,” reads the release by Environment Canada.

The organization warns people to watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

Mainroad Mid-Island crews will be keeping an eye out for flooding in the region.

“Mainroad crews will be patrolling for flooding problems on all service area Highways until the event passes, roadways are clear and back to normal,” said the organization in a release.

Mainroad recommends that people check www.drivebc.ca to stay current with road conditions.

emily.vance@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter