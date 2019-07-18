Rain wipes out Vernon’s Civic Sounds

The Dirt Road Kings were to have played Thursday night; series resumes next Thursday

Civic Sounds has been cancelled Thursday night for the second time this year because of rain. (Kerry Hutter - photo)

For a second time this season, the free, outdoor Civic Sounds concert series has been cancelled due to the rain.

The Dirt Road Kings were to take the stage Thursday night. Event organizer, the Downtown Vernon Association (DVA), said canncelling a show isn’t an easy decision.

“We have to take into consideration the quality of our programming, as well as safety,” said DVA events and marketing coordinator Dudley Coulter.

The concert series is back next Thursday featuring The Keys, with a special pre-show from the British Columbia Regiment Band at 5:30 to help promote the Okanagan Military Tattoo.

The schedule can be found here: https://downtownvernon.com/things-to-do/civic-sounds.

