Rain to stick around all week in Chilliwack, Abbotsford region

Rain, rain and more rain.
That’s the forecast for the eastern Fraser Valley throughout the week, according to Environment Canada.
While the rain will be steady throughout the week, temperatures aren’t expected to dip below freezing in Chilliwack, Abbotsford and Hope.
There were no weather warnings in effect on Sunday afternoon.
As for the possibility of a white Christmas, the Weather Network is forecasting snow on Christmas Eve for the region.
