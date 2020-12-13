Rain to stick around all week in Chilliwack, Abbotsford region

Mallards and buffleheads wade together in Salish Pond downtown Chilliwack on Dec. 13, 2020. Rain is expected to come down steadily throughout the week across the Eastern Fraser Valley. (Jessica Peters/ Chilliwack Progress)

Rain, rain and more rain.

That’s the forecast for the eastern Fraser Valley throughout the week, according to Environment Canada.

While the rain will be steady throughout the week, temperatures aren’t expected to dip below freezing in Chilliwack, Abbotsford and Hope.

There were no weather warnings in effect on Sunday afternoon.

As for the possibility of a white Christmas, the Weather Network is forecasting snow on Christmas Eve for the region.

