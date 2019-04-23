Rain to continue for Revelstoke today

Road events from Drive BC as of 7:40 a.m.:

Road events from Drive BC as of 7:40 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Construction work between Glacier Park East Boundary and Wiseman Rd. Expect minor delays.

Highway 1 west: No delays.

Highway 23 north: Construction work between Revelstoke Dam Access Rd and Wallis Rd. Single lane alternating traffic.

Highway 23 south: No delays.

Weather from environment Canada:

Today: Showers. High 11. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Snow level lowering to 1100 metres overnight. Low plus 4.

Active wildfires:

None in the Southeast Fire Centre.

Avalanche forecast for Glacier National Park:

“Forecast snow with moderate SW winds will continue loading recent storm slabs. At and below treeline watch for an early crust break down. First bear observations this morning near Rogers Pass.”

Alpine and treeline: 3 – Considerable. Dangerous avalanche conditions. Careful snowpack evaluation, cautious route-finding and conservative decision-making essential. Natural avalanches possible; human-triggered avalanches likely. Small avalanches in many areas; or large avalanches in specific areas; or very large avalanches in isolated areas.

Below treeline: 2 – Moderate. Heightened avalanche conditions on specific terrain features. Evaluate snow and terrain carefully; identify features of concern. Natural avalanches unlikely; human-triggered avalanches possible. Small avalanches in specific areas; or large avalanches in isolated areas.

See Avalanche Canada for more information.