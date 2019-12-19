Rain, snow expected for the East Kootenay over the next few days

Rain, trace amounts of snow anticipated for valleys, while heavier snowfall expected for mountains

A local highway maintenance contractor is warning that varying degrees of snowfall are expected in areas around the East Kootenay over the next few days.

According to Mainroad East Kootenay Contracting, the weather system is expecting to bring flurries starting Thursday afternoon with trace amounts of snow leading to heavier snowfall over Thursday night and into Friday morning.

Overnight Thursday, Mainroads is anticipating between 2-4 centimetres of snow in the valleys and between 4-8 centimetres for Kimberley and Panorama.

On Friday, snow is expected to turn into rain in the valleys with an estimated precipitation of 10-15 millimetres, while there should be wet snow in higher elevations of between 6-10 centimetres in the Elk Valley, Panorama and Kimberley areas.

Mainroad reminds drivers to be cautious on the roads, as water on surfaces may freeze when temperatures drop overnight.

Depending on conditions, crews may be out treating roadways ahead of the weather events, while performing snow removal operations when necessary.

