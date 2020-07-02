Rain prompts travel advisories, road closures in Cache Creek area

No stopping during heavy rain on highways near Cache Creek

There is flooding on Highway 1 at Highway 97 in Cache Creek as well as advisories for area highways, according to Drive BC.

There’s heavy rain on Highway 97 between Stephenson Road and 26 Mile Frontage Road for 34.3 km spanning Cache Creek to 4 km south of Clinton. Drivers are advised there’s potential for debris flow and there’s no stopping during rainfall. People should plan for highway closure in the event of heavy rain.

Loon Lake Road, which turns off of Highway 97, had a mudlside between Highway 97 and Stevens Road and the road is closed. There’s no estimated time of opening and an assessment is in progress. No detour is available.

Drivers are also told not to stop during heavy rain on Highway 1 between Hat Creek Road and Jackson Road with the potential for debris flows and. Similar warnings are in place for Highway 1 south of Cache Creek in both directions and on Highway 97C. Drivers are warned on all applicable roads to prepare for highway closures.

Boule-Young Road near 70 Mile House is passable by 4×4 only.

There’s also flooding on Johnstone Road in the Interlakes area and Watch Lake Road 12 km south of Lone Butte.

Biss Road towards Ruth Lake also as flooding at the intersection with Eagle Creek Road, currently, with single-lane alternating traffic.

Nearer to Williams Lake, Knife Creek Road is washed out at Highway 97, according to Drive BC. An assessment is in progress. There’s also a bridge washout on the Williams Lake Cut-Off Road (north of Williams Lake) between Highway 97 and Buckskin Road and a mudslide on the nearby Soda-Creek MacAlister Road.

Quesnel Hydraulic Road is closed in both directions with a washout at kilometre 20 and on Highway 97 north of Quesnel there’s a mudslide at Umiti Pit Road with a land closure and speed control in effect.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

100 Mile House Free Press