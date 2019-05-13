Rain on the way for the Cariboo Chilcotin starting Monday night

After several days of hot, dry weather, Cariboo residents can expect cooler days and a chance of much-needed rain in the region this week.

There will be a mix of sun and cloud Monday with a daytime high of 22C, which is still above average for this time of year, however clouds will increase into the evening and there is a 70 percent chance of showers Monday night.

Tuesday is expected to be cooler at 17C for a daytime high and a 70 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. Rain is also expected Wednesday and Thursday, with sunny skies on Friday, and rain again Saturday to kick off the long weekend.

The fire danger rating throughout the province is moderate and high throughout with small pockets of extreme.

According to B.C.’s River Forecast Centre, snowpack is below average throughout much of the province.

“Snow basin indices for May 1st, 2019 range from a low of 15 per cent of normal in the Skagit to a high of 101 per cent in the Liard with the average of all snow measurements across the province calculated to be 79 per cent of normal. A well-below normal snowpack of less than 60 per cent of normal is present in the Northwest, Vancouver Island, Similkameen, Nicola and Skagit. Below normal snowpack (60-80 per cent of normal) exists in the Stikine, Skeena-Nass, Nechako, Central Coast, South Coast, Lower Fraser, Okanagan, Boundary and East Kootenay. The rest of the province has slightly below normal to normal snowpack (80- 95 per cent of normal). There are no regions in the province with above normal snowpacks. The May 1st snow basin index for the entire Fraser River is 79 per cent of normal.”

