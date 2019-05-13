Rain on the way for Revelstoke

The view from atop Asulkan Hut in Glacier National Park near Revelstoke. (Ken Sedore)

Construction events from DriveBC:

Highway 1 east: Paving operations between East Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park and Glacier Park West Boundary. Single lane alternating traffic, expect up to 15 minute delays.

Electrical maintenance between MacDonald Showshed and Lanark Snowshed. Single lane alternating traffic.

Construction work between Glacier Park East Boundary and Wiseman Rd.Expect minor delays.

Road construction work between Donald Rd and Forde Station Rd. Expect minor delays.

Highway 1 west: No current construction.

Highway 23 north: No current events.

Highway 23 south: Safety drills scheduled for the Arrow Lakes Ferry between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. Expect delays of up to 30 minutes.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers early this morning. Clearing this morning. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High 25. UV index 10 or very high.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers late this evening and after midnight. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 9.

Wildfires in the Southeast Fire Centre:

Armstrong Rd. near Invermere: 0.02 Ha expected to be caused by a person.

St. Mary Lake Rd. near Kimberley: 0.6 Ha expected to be caused by a person.

