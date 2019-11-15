Friday will see rain ending in the morning, turning into a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 13 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a low of 8 C. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Rain, mix of sun and cloud ahead for Friday

Plus a look ahead at the weekend

  • Nov. 15, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Friday will see rain ending in the morning, turning into a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 13 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a low of 8 C.

READ ALSO: Avoid crowds, support a good cause and start your holiday shopping with Night of Lights event

Saturday will see periods of rain throughout the day and night, with temperatures steady near 10 C and an overnight low of 9 C.

Sunday will see showers and a high of 15 C and an overnight low of 6 C.

READ ALSO: Russell Books marks opening of new location by setting Guinness World Record

Monday will be cloudy with a high of 10 C and an overnight low of 7 C with rain.

kendra.crighton@blackpress.caFollow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Penticton woman sends fight to reduce preventable medical errors to Victoria
Next story
Flurry of Yuletide activities coming to Sidney

Just Posted

Most Read