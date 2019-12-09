Rain is in the forecast for most of the week in Chilliwack

Folks can say farewell to the fair weather after today and hello to the rain in Chilliwack

Brandon Grange, with the City of Chilliwack’s operations department, hangs Christmas lights in the trees at Manuel and Vedder roads on Monday afternoon. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

Workers with the City of Chilliwack took advantage of the sunny weather Monday as they strung Christmas lights through the trees in Sardis at Manuel and Vedder roads.

Folks can say farewell to the fair weather after today. Come tomorrow (Tuesday) the clouds and rain are expected to roll in.

According to Environment Canada, there’s a 60 per cent chance of showers from Tuesday until Friday. Temperatures will hover around six or seven degrees for most of those days.

The sun is expected to make an appearance again on Saturday.

