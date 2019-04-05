Rain in Revelstoke to begin this afternoon

Highway conditions as of 7:08 a.m.:

Rain forecasted to start this afternoon and continue overnight. (Photo: Pixabay)

Highway 1 west-No warnings, conditions of construction.

Highway 1 east- No warnings or conditions. Construction work between Glacier Park East Boundary and Wiseman Rd for 4.6 km. Expect minor delays.

Highway 23 north-No warnings or conditions.

Highway 23 south-No warnings or conditions. There will be a safety drill on the Arrow Lake Ferry. Expect delays.

Check DriveBC for current conditions.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Increasing cloudiness. Showers beginning this afternoon. High 10. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight Showers ending early this evening then cloudy. Showers beginning after midnight. Snow level lowering to 1000 metres overnight. Amount 5 to 10 mm. Low plus 4.

Check Environment Canada for more information.

Snow report for Revelstoke Mountain Resort:

Last 24 hours: 2 cm

Last 48 hours: 9 cm

Base depth: 214 cm

Season total: 931 cm

Avalanche report for Glacier National Park:

Spring conditions- The avalanche danger is variable and can range from Low to High. Travelling early in the day is recommended, as conditions can change rapidly in short periods of time due to daytime warming. Pay careful attention to the integrity of surface crusts formed overnight and rising air temperatures during the day. Dry slab avalanche danger may also exist during spring snow storms.

See Avalanche Canada for more information.