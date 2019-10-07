Rain, gusting winds in the forecast for Cariboo Chilcotin Monday, Oct. 7

Sunshine and warmth back by the mid-week

The Horsefly area is showing off beautiful colours this fall season. Angie Mindus photo

Rain, wind gusting to 50 kilometres per hour and a plummeting daytime high is in the forecast to kick off the work week Monday, Oct. 7.

Environment Canada is predicting five to 10 millimetres of rain Monday with a daytime high of 9C. That daytime high, however, won’t stay long, with temperatures falling to 3C by the afternoon.

Overnight, Cariboo resident will see the temperature dip to -2C overnight, with a 60 per cent chance of flurries Tuesday morning.

By Wednesday the weather will turn around, though, offering several days of sunshine and double digit daytime highs leading into the Thanksgiving weekend.

