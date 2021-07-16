Smoky skies over 100 Mile House Thursday, July 15. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).

Rain forecast for 100 Mile House today

Environment Canada predicts 60 per cent chance of showers, possible thunderstorm

  • Jul. 16, 2021 12:00 a.m.
Environment Canada is predicting a 60 per cent chance of rain for 100 Mile House this afternoon and evening but warns it could come with a risk of a thunderstorm.

The forecast comes with a special air quality statement for the area due to wildfire smoke over the next 48 hours.

Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.

Those exposed to wildfire smoke should consider taking extra precautions. Visit www.airhealth.ca for information on how to reduce your health risk and your personal contribution to pollution levels, as well as for current and forecast AQHI values.

