Rain delayed completion of downtown Chilliwack road upgrade

Today is the last day of the full road closure on Wellington Avenue.
The fence should be coming down by the end of the day.
The bulk of the work by the contractor undertaking the Five Corners Intersection upgrade will be done by then, but there are still streetlights to be installed, trees planted and sidewalk patches to complete, said City of Chilliwack officials.
Rainy weather earlier in the week was also a factor. The contractor could not do concrete curbing work as planned, and that has pushed final completion into next week.
However, there a full road closure is not required to finish along Wellington Avenue, and the street should be open to traffic by the end of the day, Friday, April 24.
