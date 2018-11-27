Rain and warmer temperatures predicted this week in Quesnel

Balmy November weather is set to continue for most of the week in Quesnel, according to Environment Canada.
Today’s forecast is more rain and a high of 7 degrees Celsius, with an overnight low of zero degrees.
Sunshine is predicted for Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures of between 3 and 5 degrees.
Environment Canada is predicting a return of cooler temperatures Thursday night, however, with a 60 per cent chance of snow flurries overnight and temperatures below zero through the weekend.
The Weather Network is predicting a milder winter overall for western Canada, according to a recent report.
