Rain a welcome sight for Williams Lake

Things are definitely greening up due to a rainy start to the May long weekend

Williams Lake is looking pretty lush right now after the area received 19.2 mm of rain Friday. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

So far in May the Williams Lake area has received about just over 20 mm of rain.

Many locals took to Facebook Friday to say they were glad to wake up to the rain, as already conditions leading up were very dry.

Looking back over Environment Canada data, a total of 17.2 mm of rain fell the entire month of May in 2018, and 31.6 mm for the same period in 2017.

As Fire Chief Erick Peterson said last week, the morning after the Williams Lake Fire Dept. responded to a grass fire on Soda Creek Road past the mills, that we need May and June to be moist and not too hot.

Read more: Williams Lake Fire Department prepares for wildfire season

The latest fire danger class report for the Cariboo Fire Centre, posted Sunday, May 19, shows high for Puntzi Mountain and Tatla Lake and moderate for Nemiah.

Puntzi Mountain area, however, is slated to get showers on Monday, May 20 and has a 40 per cent chance of rain for Sunday, May 19. During the month of May, so far, Puntzi Mountain has only received 1.3 mm of rain.

Every other danger rating station is a very low danger or low danger.

Even with a low danger class, the BC Wildfire Service notes that fires may start easily and spread quickly, but there will be a minimal involvement of deeper fuel layers or larger fuels.

With moderate, forest fuels are drying and and there is an increased risk of surface fires starting.

There are presently Category 2 and Category 3 fire bans in place for the Cariboo Fire Centre.

Read more: Burning restrictions tightened by Cariboo Fire Centre due to drying trend

At this time there are no wildfires of note in the CFC.

For Sunday Environment Canada is showing highs of 16C with a 40 per cent chance of showers. For Monday, the forecast is a high of 14C with a 30 per cent of showers.

Beginning Tuesday the sunshine will return fully with highs of 21C that day, a high of 23C Wednesday and a high of 24C for Thursday.

news@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter