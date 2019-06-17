Rail trail facility plan open to Coldstream tonight

Input is being sought on a new facility in Coldstream for the Okanagan Rail Trail.
An open house takes place tonight, Monday, June 17 from 6-8 p.m. at the municipal office in Coldstream to present concept plans and receive feedback on the future development of the parking lot at 16506 Kalamalka Road, next to Dutch’s Campground.
“This property will play a vital role in the ongoing support of the Okanagan Rail Trail while serving as a primary entrance feature into Coldstream,” the district states.
There are three options for the site: separate washroom and commercial buildings, combined washroom and commercial building or separate washroom and no commercial building.
Name suggestions are also being accepted. Some of those being considered are: Coldstream Station, Coldstream Rail Gateway and Coldstream Junction.
Those who cannot attend can fill out a questionnaire online at https://coldstream.civicweb.net/document/58165 before June 28 and email it to info@coldstream.ca or drop off at the district office at 9901 Kalamalka Road.
