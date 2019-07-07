Rafter killed in Clore River accident

The body of a missing boater has been found on the Clore River east of Terrace.

On Sunday morning Kitimat RCMP received a SOS message from an Inreach Device geo-tagged to a remote location. According to a RCMP press release the message stated there had been a rafting incident in which one man had managed to swim ashore but the second was swept away.

Both men were reported to be wearing life jackets and helmets.

Terrace Ground and Swiftwater Rescue was immediately deployed with air, water and ground support. They located one man on shore but the team confirmed with Black Press Media Sunday afternoon the second man was found deceased. He was 41 years old.

Police have not released the victim’s name nor information on where he’s from.

