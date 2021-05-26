Tahtsa Timber donated woodchips for the Radley Beach playground! The play area was in desperate need of a top-up and we are so thankful for your generosity, said the village. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

Radley Beach play area in Burns Lake gets a woodchip makeover

Last week, Tahtsa Timber donated wood chips for the Radley Beach playground. The play area was in desperate need of a top-up according to the village and this donation has certainly refreshed the play area post winter. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

