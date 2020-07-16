Racist graffiti discovered in Maple Ridge park

Racist graffiti was discovered on a plaque in Memorial Peace Park on Sunday. (Ashley Wadhwani – Black Press)

Racist graffiti was discovered in Memorial Peace Park on Sunday, July 12.

At least one historical plaque was damaged with black marker or crayon containing an expletive and the letters “Blck Lives”.

It is unclear if racist graffiti appeared elsewhere in the park.

“There was some graffiti on the bandstand and there has been the theft of some of the plaques, but the two things might not, and are likely not, be related,” said Valoree Richmond, director of parks and facilities for Maple Ridge Parks, Recreation & Culture.

RELATED: Windows broken, racist graffiti left on Okanagan home

Last week, as part of the regular maintenance of Memorial Peace Park, explained Richmond, a staff member noted that there was some graffiti markings on the bandstand on the concrete surface.

There were six markings in total, she said.

City staff began cleaning off the graffiti on Tuesday using a power-washer and returned on Wednesday to do an overall washing of the bandstand and the surrounding site.

RELATED: Maple Ridge BIA: Tagging doubled in downtown core

General clean-ups, said Richmond are part of the regular maintenance of the park and just had to be moved forward by one week because of the graffiti.

The removal of the dedication plaques is an ongoing issue and is separate from the graffiti.

Five plaques were reported missing last November, said Richmond, and in January, 12 went missing, which prompted a police file being opened up on the matter.

Currently staff are looking at options, in consultation with the Maple Ridge Concert Band Society, on a long term solution to recognize the contributions of donors rather than plaques that will reduce the opportunity for theft, said Richmond.

The graffiti was reported to the Ridge Meadows RCMP through their online reporting system by a Maple Ridge resident as mischief or theft under $5,000.

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News