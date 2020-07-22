Racism, homophobia and profanity figure in Princeton graffiti spree

Most of the words that were used are not appropriate to print, however the name 'Billy' appeared in several of the defacements. Photo Facebook.

Princeton RCMP continue to investigate a spray painting spree, in the downtown, that occurred earlier this month.

“Somebody went on a rampage,” said Princeton detachment commander Sergeant Rob Hughes.

Nine vehicles and five businesses were vandalized, spray painted with profanity and homophobic messages. The rocks by the fountain, at the corner of Bridge Street and Vermilion Avenue, were defaced with a racial slur.

The incidents were called into police at about 6 a.m. July10.

Hughes characterized the damage as “nasty” and “expensive.”

The paint used was neon green and yellow, and many of the messages contained the name “Billy.”

A paint can lid, matching the color of the graffiti, was located in the fountain.

“That negates the chances of fingerprints.”

Hughes said police continue to look for surveillance videos that might have captured the culprit.

