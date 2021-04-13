Racial comments directed at child at Surrey grocery store, police say

Surrey RCMP is investigating “a disturbing incident” involving allegations of racial comments directed at a child in Newton.

The alleged comments were made to a nine-year-old Sunday (April 11) at a grocery store on King George Boulevard, where the child was with family.

“They were approached by an unknown man who allegedly made racists comments to the child,” says a news release from Surrey RCMP on Tuesday.

“Through investigation, officers identified the man who is known to police. The investigation is ongoing as officers work on gathering additional evidence, which includes speaking with witnesses and seizing video evidence.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.

“This incident was understandably upsetting for the child and their family and we have engaged Victim Services,” said Superintendent Manly Burleigh, Surrey RCMP Operations Officers. “Comments like the ones directed at this child are reprehensible, unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our community.”

tom.zillich@surreynowleader.comLike us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Surrey Now Leader