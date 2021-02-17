Race car stolen from Boston Bar

This stolen race car and trailer were taken from Boston Bar area. Hope RCMP spokesperson Staff Sgt. Travis De Coene has confirmed an investigation is underway. (Screenshots/Facebook)

A trailer containing 1988 Ford Mustang drag racer was stolen from Boston Bar on Wednesday (Feb. 4) night.

According to Hope RCMP spokesperson Staff Sgt. Travis De Coene, police are investigating and do not yet have leads.

“We continue to monitor some of our local problem areas, but due to the specialty nature of this vehicle, I anticipate it may end up being used for parts, which will add to the difficulty of getting it back,” De Coene said in a statement.

The vehicle details have been sent to detachments across the Lower Mainland and the Fraser Valley.

Vehicle thefts from Hope to Boston Bar have seen a 20 per cent increase from 2019 to 2020. In an average year, De Coene said there are about 60 vehicle theft incidents in the area per year, but 2020 saw a spike of 88.

“This has resulted in some targeted enforcement as well as partnering with local agencies and (the Integrated Municipal Provincial Auto Crime Team) to reduce the numbers,” De Coene said.

“Like most crime, it’s generally a small group of individuals that generate the bulk of our work. The targeted approach in an effort to increase the pressure on those who may be involved.”

Overall, De Coene said that property crime in the area has fallen by 20 per cent from 2019 to 2020. There was a 27 per cent drop in bike thefts, and a drop of 35 per cent in business break and enters and 51 per cent of residential break-ins.

Anyone with information concerning this incident should contact the Hope RCMP detachment at 604-869-7750.

