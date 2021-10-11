R-rated playground equipment brought to Maple Ridge for movie

Seth Rogen is producer of a film that created an unusual set in Maple Ridge this week. (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

Hollywood North has brought some head-turning sets to Maple Ridge.

There has been a timber structure built on the shores of Alouette Lake for filming an entry in the Planet of the Apes series of movies.

Several times, in the middle of summer there has been “snow” and Christmas scenes on the main business thoroughfare of 224th Street.

And now there has been an anatomically correct depiction of giant male and female genitalia in the form of a full-size playground slide, at the children’s playground at Fletcher Park.

At least one person called The News to complain, saying it is not advisable to allow “Hollywood perverts” to have their wicked way with the city.

Seth Rogen is reportedly co-producer on the R-rated film, which is still being shot. The Vancouver-born Rogen is well known for some raunchy hit comedies like This is The End, Superbad, and more recently Sausage Party.

The phallic slide is part of a set in the movie penned by Crazy Rich Asians screenwriter Adele Lim, according to Hollywood North Buzz. It’s about four Asian-American women who are searching for one of their birth mothers.

Social media has been buzzing with photos and comments about the pervy playground equipment. These range from judgements: “Okay, that’s just wrong!” to witticisms: “A lot of birds and bees in that park…”

The slide has been removed.

