R.E. Mountain issued COVID exposure alert, again

Individual with novel coronavirus was at the school on four separate days

A repeated site of COVID-19 exposure has been issued another alert by the Langley School District.

Families of R.E. Mountain Secondary (7633 202A St.) were sent a letter by the local district on Thursday informing them an individual with COVID-19 was at the school on four separate days.

According to Fraser Health the person was at the secondary school on Nov. 19, 20, 24 and 25.

Public Health has initiated contact tracing and only those may need to self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms will be contacted directed by the health authority.

Fraser Health asks families to continue to send their kids to class and monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 as per the school’s policies.

As of Sunday, seven schools in the Langley district and one independent school in the community remain on Fraser Health’s list of school exposures, not including this latest alert issued for R.E. Mountain Secondary.

Updated link: Our District has sent home a COVID-19 Early Notification letter to the R.E.MountainSecondary community today. Thank you to staff, @Fraserhealth, and families for your support. Read letter on school or District website here: https://t.co/A3GPAyejLh #MySD35Community pic.twitter.com/HM5wzFwh8t — Langley Schools (@LangleySchools) November 30, 2020

