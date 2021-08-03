Quotes to repave city’s portion of Dog Creek road hover around $430,000

Council to consider closing city's portion of the road and seek provincial funding for the repair

Closing the city’s portion of Dog Creek Road until the underlying water issues can be dealt with is one of the options city council is being asked to consider after quotes for the work came in close to $430,000.

During a special committee of the whole meeting taking place Wednesday, Aug. 4 at noon, city council will receive a report outlying three options.

In the report, the city’s chief administrative officer Gary Muraca and director of municipal services Rob Warnock note the job would entail a 1,150 metre stretch from Highway 20 to the city limits and include reclaiming, grading, compaction, shouldering, paving, traffic control, quality control testing and a temporary centerline.

Any existing bumps and dips would need to profiled smooth and the existing crossfall/crown would need to be reinstated.

Rehabilitation of Dog Creek Road is the first option, with understanding the road will have a reduced service life.

Seeking provincial funding to cover the cost of remediation work until ground and water issues are dealt with is the second option. The city would be willing to facilitate the work once funding is received and if not, then council direct staff to begin the road closure process.

The the third option is to go with the status quo and continue to maintain the road annually at an approximated cost of $30,00o to $40,000.

Last week during a special committee of the whole meeting council directed staff to ask two paving contractors presently doing contracts in and near Williams Lake for the quotes.

READ MORE: Williams Lake city council asks for quotes to put temporary asphalt on Highway 20

Peter Bros. gave a quote of $433,183.50 and Keywest a quote of $430,124.29, but Keywest had not secured the cost of calcium chloride, which Peter Bros estimated at $6,500.

READ MORE: ‘Gentle creep’ landslide continues to cause problems on Dog Creek Road

news@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter