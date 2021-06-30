Quiet Canada Day for West Coast communities

All the usual Canada Day festivities in Tofino and Ucluelet are nixed

There will be no red and white Canada Day cake served at the Village Greens on July 1.

All Canada Day festivities in Tofino and Ucluelet are cancelled again this year due to ongoing Provincial Health Orders.

For the children, Ucluelet’s Parks and Recreation department is offering a virtual Community Historical Treasure Hunt with sidewalk chalk goody bags at the Ucluelet Community Centre to help beautify community sidewalks and driveways. Parents can stop by the community centre 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. up until June 30 for goody bags.

“Clues will take people on an adventure throughout Ucluelet. We will be offering free cookies at the Gray Whale Deli as a Canada Day treat, but first you must successfully answer a trivia question about Canada,” notes the Ukee Rec department.

Both towns have lowered National flags to half-mast at municipal buildings until further notice to honour the thousands of children who were sent to residential schools, for those who never returned, and the families whose lives were forever changed by the Indian residential school system.

