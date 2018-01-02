Quick thinking staff help limit spread of laundromat fire in View Royal

Firefighters from three departments respond to Six Mile Road Shell station

Firefighters from three jurisdictions were kept busy Saturday evening at a fire in a West Shore laundromat.

In total, 22 firefighters from View Royal, Colwood and Langford responded to the blaze at 490 Island Hwy.

Crews were called to the Six Mile Road Shell gas station in View Royal shortly after 7 p.m. for reports of smoke in the building. Firefighters discovered a fire in the gas station’s laundromat area, which was locked and separated from the rest of the store.

Crews were able to quickly contain the blaze, which was believed to have started in one of the gas clothes dryers. Damage was contained to the laundromat’s dryers but the store did receive some smoke damage.

View Royal Fire Chief Paul Hurst credits the quick thinking of Shell staff members for shutting off the gas pumps and immediately calling 911 when they detected smoke in the building. Staff members also evacuated patrons prior to fire crews’ arrival.

No one was injured during the fire and crews were on scene for approximately two-and-a-half hours.

