Quick response from Comox Fire Rescue saves two homes

Sunday afternoon (Jan. 19) Comox Fire Rescue received a report of a fully involved vehicle fire located between two homes. The department immediately sent its rapid intervention vehicle, which arrived on scene in less than four minutes with a crew of four firefighters.(This vehicle carries 250 gallons of water.)

That crew was able to protect the homes and hold the fire until two larger fire engines could arrive. In total Comox send four vehicles and 21 firefighters. Damage to the home was limited to the exterior however, the vehicle was destroyed.

“We have been using a rapid intervention vehicle as our first out now for many years and it has really made a big difference,” said Comox Fire Rescue Chief Gord Schreiner. “Using a smaller vehicle with a smaller crew allows us to get the vehicle out the door faster providing quicker service and stabilizing problems until we can get the larger fire engines and crews there. In addition to this our crews are very well trained and this training has really paid off in terms of service delivery and safety. I am so proud of the dedication and training of our team here.”