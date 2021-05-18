Quick response douses brush fire in downtown Trail

A quick response from Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire and Rescue extinguished a brush fire at the corner of Pine Ave. and Spokane St. in downtown Trail, Tuesday (May 18) morning.

The fire ignited on a hillside with significant underbrush and large conifer trees below a private residence and above a Trail business.

Nine first responders were called out at 9:05 a.m. and were on the scene at 9:08 a.m. With high winds and dry conditions feeding the fire, it proved a potential threat to area houses and businesses.

However, KBRFR firefighters extinguished the blaze in 11 minutes, and continued with mop up to ensure it was out with no chance of re-igniting.

“Station 374 arrived on scene to an interface fire on Pine Ave.,” said captain Ryan Smith. “The fire was quickly contained by crews to prevent further spread to neighbouring structures.

“The fire is under investigation,” Smith added.

