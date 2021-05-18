Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire and Rescue were on the scene of a brush fire started in downtown Trail on Tuesday morning. Photo: Jim Bailey

Quick response douses brush fire in downtown Trail

A potentially dangerous brush fire was extinguished by Kootenay Boundary firefighters in minutes

A quick response from Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire and Rescue extinguished a brush fire at the corner of Pine Ave. and Spokane St. in downtown Trail, Tuesday (May 18) morning.

The fire ignited on a hillside with significant underbrush and large conifer trees below a private residence and above a Trail business.

Nine first responders were called out at 9:05 a.m. and were on the scene at 9:08 a.m. With high winds and dry conditions feeding the fire, it proved a potential threat to area houses and businesses.

However, KBRFR firefighters extinguished the blaze in 11 minutes, and continued with mop up to ensure it was out with no chance of re-igniting.

“Station 374 arrived on scene to an interface fire on Pine Ave.,” said captain Ryan Smith. “The fire was quickly contained by crews to prevent further spread to neighbouring structures.

“The fire is under investigation,” Smith added.

sports@trailtimes.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Trail Daily Times

 

Rick

Previous story
Nanaimo council sticks with Opal Road decision despite residents’ call for reconsideration
Next story
Angie Delainey appointed Cariboo Regional District representative on regional board

Just Posted

Most Read