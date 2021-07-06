Quick community action returns missing Maple Ridge dog home

Ky was reported missing from his Maple Ridge home on Monday, July 5, 2021. Thankfully he was located by a neighbour and returned healthy and safe. (Karl Galindez/Special to The News)

A Maple Ridge family breathed a sigh of relief this morning when their two-year-old border collie returned home safely after going missing Monday night.

Karl Galindez said Ky went missing from their home in the Albion neighbourhood around 10:30 p.m. on Monday. Galindez suspects the dog wandered into the woods.

“We didn’t know what to do,” Galindez said. “We thought a bear found him in the woods.”

But thankfully, Galindez’s nightmare did not become reality.

Tuesday morning Galindez and his wife were reunited with Ky.

The couple learned Ky had followed home a neighbour and his dog who were out for a walk in the area late Monday night.

“They decided to keep the dog and then look for the owner the following day,” Galindez explained.

The next morning the neighbour posted about Ky to Facebook, and the community helped spread the word.

“We really appreciate the residents who helped out with this,” Galindez said about the community coming together.

As for Ky, Galindez said he is healthy.

“Still energetic,” he laughed.

