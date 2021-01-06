‘Quick actions’ at late-night barn fire result in minor damage, animals uninjured in Chilliwack

Fire happened in electrical room of barn on Chadsey Road in Greendale

Crews replace a well pump on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 after one was damaged as a result of a fire in this barn on Chadsey Road in Chilliwack on Jan. 5, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

A fire in a Chilliwack barn could have been a lot worse had it not been for the quick actions of both firefighters and a person on the scene of the property.

Crews from Chilliwack Fire Department Halls 1, 3, 4 and 6 responded to a barn fire located in the 5700-block of Chadsey Road around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 5.

Upon arrival, fire crews were met by a property representative who directed crews to the mechanical/electrical room where the fire was.

Firefighters used portable fire extinguishers to control the fire until BC Hydro arrived to disconnect power to the building. Once hydro was disconnected, crews were able to extinguish any hot spots within the immediate wall structure.

There was minor fire damage to electrical equipment in the area.

“Due to the quick actions of both the property representative and fire crews on site, livestock were not injured and were able to remain within the barn structure,” the Chilliwack Fire Department wrote in a press release.

The cause is accidental and there were no civilian or firefighter injuries.

Chilliwack Fire Department would like to remind the farming community that approximately 40 per cent of all barn fires are caused by faulty electrical systems. Regular inspections and maintenance are key to reducing the risk of a barn fire.

