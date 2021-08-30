Questions wanted: Federal election candidate Q&A is in the works for Agassiz-Harrison

One of these five candidates will be the new MP for Agassiz-Harrison and beyond.

The 2021 Federal election is Sept. 20, 2021, and the staff at The Agassiz-Harrison Observer wants to give readers a chance to ask the candidates questions that relate to local, provincial and federal issues.

Submit questions to candidates to news@ahobserver.com for consideration. If the question is for a specific candidate or candidates, please indicate who you are asking.

RELATED: Federal all-candidates meetings scheduled for Abbotsford

The candidates for the Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon riding are:

(Incumbent) Brad Vis (Conservative)

Nicole Bellay (Green Party)

Geet Grewal (Liberal)

Tyler Niles (PPC)

Lynn Perrin (NDP)

The answers to select questions will be published in an upcoming edition of The Observer and online at agassizharrisonobserver.com.

@adamEditor18 adam.louis@ ahobserver.com Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Agassiz-Harrison Observer