Quesnel’s Moffat Bridge will be reduced to one lane for annual maintenance

The closure will be from the evening of Oct. 1 until the early morning of Oct. 2

Drivers trying to move between West Quesnel and downtown should expect delays on the evening of Thursday, Oct. 1.

The Moffat Bridge will be reduced to one lane while annual maintenance takes place.

Traffic will be affected between 6 p.m. on Oct. 1 and 4 a.m. on Oct. 2.

According to a Facebook post, the City of Quesnel contracted Emcon Services to do the maintenance.

The company is also working on paving Highway 97 south of Quesnel.

