Quesnel’s Gold Pan will be painted grey again

The monument had been painted white as the area around its new downtown home is improved

The teal lettering will remain, but the grey will return to the gold pan. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Quesnel’s Gold Pan will be getting a new paint job, bringing it back to it’s former base colour.

City council heard a report from the chair of the executive committee, coun. Mitch Vik during their May 26 meeting. The committee debated between three different shades of grey, finally landing on ‘battleship grey’ as the chosen shade.

“It was noted that gold pans nowadays can be all sorts of colours including green and orange,” the report reads.

The gold pan was moved from its original home at the turnoff to the Barkerville Highway in July of 2020. It was put under the tarp, sanded, and repainted white during the winter months.

READ MORE: Quesnel gold pan moved to new downtown location sometime overnight

Mayor Bob Simpson noted work has already begun. The pick and shovel have been taken away from the monument.

“They will be painted and put at the gold pan site, because they’ll be a large enough test for the grey, to make sure the grey doesn’t look different when it’s at a larger scale than a swatch,” he said.

The lettering on the Gold Pan will remain the same.

Council approved spending $80,000 on a backdrop for the pan earlier this year.

READ MORE: Quesnel gold pan discussion flares during council’s capital plan debate

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan

cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Quesnel Cariboo Observer